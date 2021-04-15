Crime Watch 8

Woman charged with theft of funds intended for sports booster club

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 46-year-old woman from Rockville was arrested Thursday after state police found she had not deposited over $9,000 into a booster club’s bank accounts.

Patricia K. Hanks was treasurer of the Parke Heritage Booster Club from August 2018 through February, said a news release from Indiana State Police.

The club’s Facebook page lists the group as a “sports promoter” but offers no additional details.

Hanks did not deposit the funds into bank accounts “to benefit in self-gain,” the release said.

Online court records did not show a case for Hanks. She was being held in the Parke County jail on a $10,000 bond. She was initially charged with theft. Indiana State Police said a jail-booking photo of Hanks was not immediately available.