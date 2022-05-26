Crime Watch 8

Woman shot, killed at south side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman died early Thursday morning in a shooting at an apartment complex on the city’s south side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police were called just after 3 a.m. to an apartment on Laurel Street at the Laurelwood Apartments near Shelby Street and Troy Avenue.

Officers arrived and found a woman who had been shot. She died before she could be taken to a hospital.

Investigators found no signs of forced entry or any kind of disturbance, but officers discovered a gun in the room with the woman who died.

IMPD says there were “multiple juveniles” in the home at the time of the shooting, but the department did not say who the juveniles were or how they knew the victim.

Police are still investigating and do not yet know if the woman’s death was a homicide.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine how the woman died and release her name once family members have been notified.