Woman shot, killed on near northside

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One woman is dead after a Tuesday morning shooting on the city’s near northside, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 12:30 a.m. on June 9, officers were called to the 1033 West 33rd Street for a report of a person shot.

After arriving on the scene, police say they found an adult female suffering from gunshot wounds inside a residence. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD said they did a suspect at the scene.

No victim or suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on this fatal shooting is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3475.

