Woman wanted in hit-and-run death of grandchild arrested in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WISH) — Louisville police say a woman wanted in connection to the June hit-and-run death of her grandchild was arrested Friday afternoon.

Lisa Tesch, 51, has been on the run from police since June 16, when she ran over her 1-year-old grandchild at a Motel 6 in Jeffersonville. Jeffersonville is a city along the Ohio River, 10 minutes north of Louisville.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said in a Facebook post that detectives from both Kentucky and Indiana worked to gather information on Tesch.

Investigators were soon able to find Tesch and one of her family members, Joshua David, in the 200 block of Glendora Avenue in Louisville.

Tesch and David were taken into custody without incident on unrelated outstanding warrants.

Online court documents say Tesch is also facing felony charges for failure to remain at the scene of an accident that resulted in death.

Tesch was being held in the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections as of Saturday morning.