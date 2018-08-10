Daleville head-on crash leaves 2 dead

DALEVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Two men died after pickups crashed head-on Thursday night in Daleville.

The crash happened Thursday on State Road 67, east of County Road 600 West. 

A white pickup driven by 55-year-old Scott Richard Chambers, of Pendleton, was driving westbound on State Road 67 around 5:45 p.m. Thursday when the pickup crossed the center line and hit a black pickup driven by 21-year-old Braxton Lee Patton, of Muncie, head on, according to a release from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office. 

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage, and both drivers succumbed to their injuries, the sheriff’s office said. 

A crash reconstruction team was investigating the cause of the crash on Friday. Investigators are looking into distracted driving, cellphone use and alcohol as possible contributing factors in the crash. 

