Daybreak Drive-IN: Twister count tweak… Bridge search stops… prominent former lawmaker dies from a fall
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The March 28 edition of the Daybreak Drive-IN includes an unexpected update on the storms that damaged several Indiana towns, the halt of search efforts in Baltimore, and the passing of a noted longtime Senator. Subscribe to the podcast of Daybreak Drive-IN to get the day’s earliest news, weather, and sports on the go or as you get ready for the day.
- The National Weather Service is revising its report on the March tornadoes that hit several Indiana towns. Field research now shows -two- twisters hit eastern Indiana – rather than a single funnel on the ground from Farmland to the state line. The first badly damaged Selma; the Second devastated Winchester.
- An overnight shooting on the western edge of Indianapolis leaves one young person dead and two others wounded. Police are not giving exact names or ages yet – but say the survivors are ‘juveniles’.. and they are not yet sure if the person killed is, too. It happened in a mobile home neighborhood at 10th and Raceway.
- A shooting on the other side of Indianapolis has left a child wounded. The scene is an apartment complex near 38th and Sherman. Officers say the victim is a girl – they are not giving her exact age – and as of last night were staying very guarded about whether someone else shot her – or if it may have been an accident.
- The Coast Guard says the cargo ship that lost power and hit the Key bridge in Baltimore had routine engine maintenance in port before the catastrophe. No word if it somehow led to the power problems. Crews found a pickup with two bodies in it Wednesday – then later suspended the search for more. Authorities say they believe the other victims are still in the wreckage of the bridge.
- Former Senator Joe Lieberman of Connecticut has died – of complications from a fall. Lieberman nearly won the vice presidency as a Democrat on Al Gore’s ticket in 2000, then Eight years later, he came close to joining the Republican ticket as John McCain’s running mate.
- Bad loss for the Pacers last night. The Bulls thumped them in Chicago, 125-99. Indiana hosts the Lakers tomorrow.
