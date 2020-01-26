Dick Wolfsie steps up to the plate at new Avon training facility

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares a story that is unique to central Indiana.

This week, Dick checked out the RBI Factory, a new baseball and softball training facility in Avon. Visitors can come and train with an instructor and work on different skills athletes use in baseball and softball.

“We have five cages here that are 40-foot,” said Cassi Simpson with RBI Factory. “We have pitching machines and we can do live pitching.”

The company also has technology that can give athletes a look into statistics they wouldn’t otherwise be able to get.

“The new hit track system, which is state-of-the art technology, that can tell you everything you’ve ever wanted to know about your baseball swing,” said Simpson. “It’ll show you where the ball went, the launch angle and the distance. “

Sipmson said RBI Factory trains people of all ages including those who might be getting scouted.

“It’s very useful for training, but then it also has a fun gaming module that we can turn on and come in for a home run derby,” said Simpson.

The RBI Factory is located at 8109 Kingston St and appointment times vary.

For more information, you can visit RBI Factory’s website or give them a call at (317) 707-8001.