Dickinson Fleet Services expands; grows technician pool

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based Dickinson Fleet Services is expanding its truck maintenance reach with the purchase of A1 Diesel Service of Hendersonville, Tennessee. Dickinson says this is its ninth acquisition since 2017 and the third in 2019. The company provides on-site fleet maintenance for truckers and trucking companies.

“We are excited about investing in the Nashville, Tennessee market, expanding our fleet service centers and our on-site mobile services presence in the Midwest,” said the company in a statement. “The addition of A1 Diesel is a great complement to the 20+ mobile service units currently operating in the Nashville market.”

With expansion comes the need for workers, and the truck maintenance company is addressing that need. DFS has announced the launch of its FleeTec Academy in Indianapolis. The company is offering technician training with what it calls a rigorous hands-on education curriculum.

“We are reaching beyond the rising shortage of available skilled talent in our industry and are fueling our future growth…which will bring in a new stream of talent,” said Steve Ginn, Vice President, Dickinson Fleet Services. “There is an untapped population of extremely capable men and women who are highly motivated to pursue a mechanical service technology career but who have just not been able to overcome the typical barriers to entry, most notably time and money.”

Ginn says FleeTec candidates are paid throughout the program, including coverage of all expenses, and are provided with a set of mechanic’s tools.

DFS says training will be followed by an internship and extended educational programs. Upon completion, the student will receive industry-certification.