Donate to the Salvation Army

SONKAJARVI, Finland (AP) — A Lithuanian man and his wife have won the world 'wife carrying' title, leaping over timber and wading through waist-high water to beat dozens of other couples for a second year running. The prize is the wife's weight in beer.

Vytautas Kirkliauskas and his wife Neringa Kirkliauskiene cleared a grueling 253.5 meter (278-yard) obstacle course in 1 minute 6.72 seconds Saturday. That was just a tenth of a second ahead of former six-time world champion, Finland's Taisto Miettinen and his new partner Katja Kovanen.