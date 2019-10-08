Dry and quiet stretch continues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A chilly start Tuesday morning with temperatures in the lower to mid-40s! Clear skies will lead to a lot of sunshine through the afternoon. That will help boost temperatures to the lower 70s. Another clear and chilly night with lows in the lower to mid-40s.

Temperatures will start a slow warming trend during the day on Wednesday with highs warming to the mid-70s with a few more clouds. A strong area of low pressure will develop out west and will bring some bring changes by the end of the week. Temperatures will warm to near 80 out ahead of the cold front. There could be a few stray showers or storms Thursday with a better chance of showers and storms Friday. Winds will also pick up through the day with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

After the front passes, significantly cooler air will funnel in with highs to start the weekend in the mid-50s! Overnight lows early Sunday morning will drop in the mid to upper 30s! Some outlying areas could see some patchy morning frost. Otherwise, temperatures will start to the warm to the lower 60s.

We start the work week with temperatures warming to near seasonal with highs in the upper 60s!