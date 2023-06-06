Search
VIDEO: Eggcellent news, USDA says prices down

by: Jason Ronimous
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Consumers looking for some sunny side up news this week will be happy to hear that the U.S. Department of Agriculture says egg prices are down.

The USDA puts the typical wholesale price of a dozen eggs between $0.99 and $1.39.

It’s a welcome change from the wholesale price of $5 for a dozen eggs in many places across the country earlier this year, according to department figures.

Likely the main reason egg prices are coming back down is that the poultry industry is recovering from the bird flu outbreak.

