Marion County sees record number of early voters

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A record number of Hoosiers are early voting in Marion County.

Approximately 8,328 people have cast their ballot at the City-County Building since voting started Tuesday.

More than 1,200 people early voted on Sunday, the sixth day of early voting. More people are voting this year than they did in 2016 and 2008, according to the Marion County Clerk’s Office.

People are making their vote count ahead of Election Day on Nov. 3.

News 8 spoke with Kharin Dixon, who voted on Sunday for the first time ever.

“I feel good! I feel like I’m a part of the whole thing; it’s like a big deal to me,” said Dixon. “I just barely made the cut last time. I couldn’t vote last time, so I had to make sure that I came out this time.”

There were hardly any lines during the last hours of early voting on Sunday afternoon as many people were able to walk right in.

It was busy inside, yet poll workers were making sure the voting process went smoothly.

“The longest wait that I had was actually just standing in line to get inside to vote,” said resident Hattie Byrd. “Once I got inside, it was only a few minutes. I came earlier this morning and the line was past Alabama Street near the market.”

It was because hundreds of people took part in a voter march from Monument Circle to the City-County Building. It was a bipartisan march led by city leaders. They weren’t telling people how to vote, but just to get out and cast a ballot.

Many of them believe the earlier the better during the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Rep. Andre Carson, a Democrat who represents District 7, told News 8, “The fact that you’re participating in this democracy means that you’re willing to hold your representatives and elected officials accountable and that’s what it’s all about.”

The Marion County Clerk’s Office said thousands of people have hit the polls early this year compared to hundreds in 2016 and 2008.

Approximately 1,240 people voted on the first day of early voting on Oct. 5, 2020; that’s compared to 986 people in 2016 and 678 people in 2008.

People who have already cast their ballot are hoping others will too.

“Vote! Come out and vote,” said resident Thomas Reaves.

Felicia Young added, “Especially if they have activities around the city. It’s a good time to come out and vote when all the activities are going on. You get in and get out.”

The City-County Building will be open for early voting on Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the rest of the week, with shorter hours on weekends. More early voting locations for Marion County open Oct. 24.