Victoria Spartz defeats Jeannine Lee Lake in Indiana 5th Congressional District race

by: Kyla Russell
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Republican Victoria Spartz has defeated Democrat Jeannine Lee Lake in Indiana’s 5th Congressional District.

According to the Associated Press, 47% of the votes have been reported. Spartz has 60.4% of the vote. Lee Lake has 39.6% of the vote.

The 5th Congressional District covers the north side of Indianapolis, Delaware County, Grant County, Hamilton County, Howard County, Madison County, and Tipton County.

Spartz, born in Ukraine, was first elected in 2020. This was Lee Lake’s third time running for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

