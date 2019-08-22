Alabama postpones Indy concert for 2nd time

Randy Owen, Jamey Johnson, Jeff Cook and Teddy Gentry of Alabama attend the 11th Annual T.J. Martell Foundation Nashville Honors Gala at the Omni Hotel on Feb. 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The country band Alabama for a second time has postponed its 50th Anniversary Tour stop at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The band had rescheduled its Jan. 11 stop for Nov. 9 because lead singer Randy Owen had back issues. The band did not immediately have a new date for the show.

Owen continues to have complications with cluster migraines and vertigo, the band said in a statement Wednesday night. Doctors told Owen he needed more time to recover.

Alabama bass player and vocalist Teddy Gentry issued a statement:

“The ’50th Anniversary Tour’ has been very special to us. The support of the fans and their energy at all of our shows has led to some of the most fun we’ve ever had onstage. As disappointed as myself, Randy, and Jeff are to have to postpone this tour for all of our incredible fans, we know that Randy’s recovery is what is most important for everyone at this time. We would like to thank our fans, promoters, and venues and we look forward to seeing you all soon.”