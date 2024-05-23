Carmel’s Center for Performing Arts presents new season schedule

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Center for Performing Arts announced events on Tuesday for its 2024-25 season. The center’s 14th season will officially debut in August.

This is the center’s biggest season yet, with 60 shows and more to come throughout the year. This year’s season will feature a range of genres such as pop, rock, jazz, and even comedy.

Patrons can anticipate performances from Tony and Grammy winners Elise Goldsberry and Leslie Odom Jr. As well as musical renditions of their favorite artists, such as Taylor Swift from Vitamin String Quartet.

That is not the only thing new coming, The Center for Performing Arts will feature new upgrades to its 1500-seat Palladium.

“We’ve just changed all of our what we call our intelligent lighting. The lighting that can move. It was originally issued since 2011,” said Jeffrey McDermott CEO and president. “And this June, we’re changing out all of the PA systems. So, an entirely new speaker system [to] keep up with technology. The Studio theatre is part of this. The Tarkington is part of this as well.”

Subscription packages and tickets for some individual performances are on sale. For more information visit online.