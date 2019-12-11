Carol Burnett to bring show with audience Q&A to Cincinnati

Carol Burnett appears on stage at The Paley Honors: A Special Tribute To Television’s Comedy Legends at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on Nov. 21, 2019, in Beverly Hills, California. (David Livingston/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI (WISH) — Actress Carol Burnett will visit Ohio in May for a show where she will answer audience questions, just like she did at the start “The Carol Burnett Show.”

She will present “An Evening of Laughter and Reflection Where the Audience Asks the Questions” at 7:30 p.m. May 5 at Proctor & Gamble Hall in Cincinnati’s Aronoff Center, according to The Cincinnati Arts Association.

Her show aired 279 episodes from 1967-1978 on CBS. The cast included Harvey Korman, Tim Conway and Vicki Lawrence.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 20 at cincinnatiarts.org and 513-621-2787.

“I love the spontaneity of these evenings,” Burnett said in the release about her live show. “I never know what anyone is going to ask, or say, or do, so it keeps me on my toes!”