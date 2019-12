Jake Owen poses for a photo prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Burnouts on Broadway on Dec. 4, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Country rock musician Jake Owen is coming to Purdue University’s Elliott Hall of Music, Purdue Convocations announced Monday.

The show will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15. Tickets will range from $26-$46.

Tickets will be available to the general public at the Stewart Center box office at 765-494-3933 or 800-914-7469 starting on Dec. 13. A Purdue campus presale will begin 10 a.m. Dec. 11.

Supporting act will be musician Larry Fleet.