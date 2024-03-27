Ice Cube addresses $5M BIG3 offer to Caitlin Clark: ‘Why wouldn’t we?’

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark warms up for the team's NCAA college basketball game against Michigan on Feb. 15, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

(WISH) — Ice Cube, the founder of the BIG3 basketball league, has openly discussed the $5 million offer extended to Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes via social media on Wednesday.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Cube posted, “We intended the offer to remain private while Caitlin Clark plays for the championship. But I won’t deny what’s now already out there: BIG3 made a historic offer to Caitlin Clark.”

Cube emphasized Clark’s potential, describing her as a “generational athlete” with the capability to achieve remarkable success in the BIG3 league. He referenced past successes within the league, highlighting the accomplishments of Nancy Lieberman and Lisa Leslie, and expressed confidence in Clark’s ability to break down barriers for women athletes.

Cube also called out the limited professional options available for women athletes in the United States, stating that they should not be compelled to seek opportunities overseas during their offseason. He stood firm on the BIG3’s commitment to providing an alternative platform for athletes, emphasizing that the offer to Clark demonstrates the league’s viability as a professional option.

According to ESPN, Clark is anticipated to be the top pick in the upcoming WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever on April 15. WNBA rookie salaries for lottery draft picks range from $76,535 to $97,582 by their fourth season. Additionally, Clark boasts a substantial endorsement portfolio with major brands such as Nike, State Farm, Gatorade, and Gainbridge.

