Entertainment

Joe Gatto announces exit from Impractical Jokers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 18: Joseph Gatto attends the Impractical Jokers: The Movie Premiere Screening and Party on February 18, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

(WISH) — Joe Gatto is leaving Impractical Jokers.

For ten years, the 45-year-old comedian has starred in the truTV hit hidden camera comedy series alongside three of his lifelong friends. But on Friday, Gatto announced his departure from the show with a lengthy Instagram caption, citing “some issues in my personal life.”

Gatto noted that he and his wife are splitting, and he needs to “focus on being the best father and co-parent” to their two children.

“Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished,” Gatto wrote.

Impractical Jokers debuted in 2011 and follows Gatto, Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray and Sal Vulcano as they take dares to outrageous — and hilarious — levels.

“Outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q and Sal have been the most important in my life. I know they will continue to make the world laugh,” Gatto wrote.

The show was renewed for a tenth season in the fall. The premiere date has yet to be announced.