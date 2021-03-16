Kirk Franklin, gospel superstar, apologizes for expletive-laden tirade at son

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Kirk Franklin performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

(CNN) — Grammy-winning gospel performer Kirk Franklin is apologizing after his adult son posted audio on social media of the famed songwriter and choir director hurling profanity during an argument.

Franklin, who is also well known for hosting BET’s reality singing competition “Sunday Best,” posted a video apology over the weekend on his verified Twitter account.

“Many of you know that I have an older son named Kerrion Franklin, in May he’ll be 33,” the 51-year-old musician said. “For many years we have had a toxic relationship with him as a family.”

The younger Franklin posted video of audio of a phone call with his father on Instagram, writing “This is why I’m done. No father should speak to their children like this.”

The elder Franklin can be heard using expletives and insulting his son before appearing to hang up.

Kirk Franklin said in his video apology that he and his family, including his son, have sought counseling “to try to rectify this private family matter.”

“Recently my son and I had an argument that he chose to record,” Franklin said. “I felt extremely disrespected in that conversation and I lost my temper and I said words that are not appropriate and I am sincerely sorry to all of you. I sincerely apologize.”

According to Franklin, during that conversation he got their family therapist on the phone to try and help with the situation, though he says his son did not play that part of the conversation.

“I’m not perfect,” Franklin said. “I’m human and I’m gonna make mistakes and I’m trying to get it right. Please keep me and your family in your prayers.”

