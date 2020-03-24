Entertainment

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd welcome first child

by: Lisa Respers France, CNN
Posted: / Updated:

 (CNN) — Oh baby, why don’t you just meet your parents in the middle.

Country singer Maren Morris and her husband Ryan Hurd have welcomed their first child, a son.

The couple announced the birth Monday on her verified Instagram account.

“Hayes Andrew Hurd. 3/23/20. Love of our lives,” she wrote in the caption of a series of photos showing her, Hurd and the baby on the day their son was born.

The award-winning country star scored a major crossover pop hit in 2018 with producer Zedd titled “The Middle.”

Hurd, a singer-songwriter who has written hits for country artists like Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan, shared some of the same images on his official Instagram account.

The couple married in 2018.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Top House Republican: ‘There will be no normally functioning economy if our hospitals are overwhelmed’

National /

Caregivers’ health during coronavirus pandemic

Local /

Pets & the Coronavirus – what we need to know

Indy Style /

Gadgets for Safe & Entertaining Time at Home

Indy Style /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.