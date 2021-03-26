Entertainment

Miley Cyrus to honor frontline workers with Final Four performance

Miley Cyrus and Shawn Mendes perform onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
by: Josh Doering
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Singer Miley Cyrus will honor frontline workers with a Tribute to Frontline Heroes performance between the Final Four NCAA Tournament games on April 3.

The NCAA said it will be inviting frontline workers, including Indiana University Health system staff, to attend the performance. Cyrus will perform songs from her most recent album, “Plastic Hearts,” in addition to other hits, according to a news release.

The performance can be seen on NCAA March Madness Live and unique camera angles will be available on the Final Four app.

No location for the performance was given.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

MORE STORIES

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Larry McMurtry dies at 84

Entertainment /

Why the Suez Canal is so important — and why its blockage could be so damaging

International /

Romney gets Profile in Courage Award for impeachment vote

National /

Docs: Mother aided by daughter in killing Carmel man; plot included poisoning oatmeal with fentanyl

Crime Watch 8 /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.