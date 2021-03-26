Miley Cyrus to honor frontline workers with Final Four performance

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Singer Miley Cyrus will honor frontline workers with a Tribute to Frontline Heroes performance between the Final Four NCAA Tournament games on April 3.

The NCAA said it will be inviting frontline workers, including Indiana University Health system staff, to attend the performance. Cyrus will perform songs from her most recent album, “Plastic Hearts,” in addition to other hits, according to a news release.

The performance can be seen on NCAA March Madness Live and unique camera angles will be available on the Final Four app.

No location for the performance was given.