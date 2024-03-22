‘Power Rangers’ actor: Show resonated with fans for decades

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Comic Convention kicked off Friday and drew thousands of attendees to the Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis.

A colorful array of cosplayers were immersed in a world where characters from comics and pop culture came to life. From warriors of the films “Deadpool” and “Dragon Ball Z” and the TV series “Sailor Moon” to the classic movie character Johnny Cage, attendees spared no effort in their elaborate costumes.

Among the people at the convention was Steve Cardenas, a martial artist known for his role as the Red Power Ranger, Rocky DeSantos, in the “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” franchise.

Cardenas appeared during a News 8 interview with event specialist Dan Farr. Sporting a T-shirt that said “It’s Morphin Time,” Cardenas shared how the live-action superhero series resonated with generations over the past three decades. He said people often share with him how the series offered a moment of escape for children dealing with life’s challenges.

The event nicknamed Comicon will continue throughout the weekend with exhibits of memorabilia and art, and food vendors. Fans can also meet other celebrities at the event during free panel presentations.

The show will run through 10 p.m. Friday, from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, and from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.