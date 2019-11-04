Rocker Mellencamp, actress Ryan split up after engagement

Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductee John Mellencamp performs onstage during the Songwriters Hall of Fame 49th Annual Induction and Awards Dinner at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 14, 2018 in New York City. (Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)

(WISH) — Hoosier rocker John Mellencamp and actress Meg Ryan have called it quits a year after their engagement, People magazine reported Monday.

The online magazine said rumors began after Ryan, 57, was seen without her engagement ring from Mellencamp, 68, at the Governors Awards, an annual event of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Mellencamp is a native of Seymour, Indiana. He was named to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in the Class of 2008.

An unnamed source told People magazine that Mellencamp did not want to get married again. He has been married three times.

The couple began dating in 2011 and called it quits in 2014, but reconciled in 2017.

People magazine said, “Though the two have always been ultra-private about their on and off-again relationship over the past seven years, they were happy to share the good news that they’re engaged in Nov. of last year.”