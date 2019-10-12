Exhibit features art of rocker John Mellencamp, his son, mom

A painting by rock ‘n’ roll hall of famer John Mellencamp is exhibited Oct. 10, 2019, at “Mellencamp: Three Generations of Art”at the Southern Indiana Center for the Arts in Seymour, Indiana. (Photo Provided/Jordan Richart/The Tribune)

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — A city art center is featuring works of Hoosier rocker John Mellencamp, his mother and his son.

“Mellencamp: Three Generations of Art” is on display through Nov. 2 at the Southern Indiana Center for the Arts, 2001 N. Ewing St.

The exhibit features paintings from Mellencamp, his late mother, Marilyn, and son, Speck, according to a report from The Tribune of Seymour. The Tribune is a newsgathering partner of News 8.

Sean Hildreth, executive director of the arts center, said the exhibit is a rare opportunity to see three generations of artists’ work all in one location. “To have a show of this caliber at our center is another example of John’s passion for art in the area.”

Much of John’s work on display is from collectors Jason Millican of Bloomington and John and Michelle Vickery of New Kirkland. Some pieces are for sale and can be purchased at the gallery.