Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sells Revolt TV shares, company under new ownership

FILE - Music mogul and entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the Billboard Music Awards, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. A woman sued the hip-hop mogul on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, claiming he and two other men raped her 20 years ago in a New York City recording studio when she was 17. The woman, whose name wasn’t disclosed in the court filing, is the fourth person to file a lawsuit accusing Combs of sexual assault in recent weeks. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

(WISH) — Sean “Diddy” Combs has sold his shares in Revolt TV, the media company he founded in 2013.

According to TMZ, the company now belongs to a new, undisclosed owner who has opted to remain anonymous for now. However, despite this change, Revolt TV is said to remain under Black ownership, sharing a commitment to promoting Black culture.

While details of the sale remain undisclosed, Revolt TV assures its commitment to its original mission. CEO Detavio Samuels and Chief Brand Officer Deon Graham will stay on board during the transition. For now, there have been no disruptions in staffing or production for Revolt TV employees.

Diddy’s departure from Revolt TV began last November when he stepped down as Chairman. The recent sale, seemingly unrelated to Diddy’s personal woes, comes amidst federal raids on his properties earlier this week.

Brendon Paul, 25, was arrested at Opa Locka Airport in Miami on Monday. Federal agents stopped a private plane he was about to board with Diddy. He faces charges of possessing suspected cocaine and marijuana edibles, according to a police report obtained by The New York Post.

TMZ shared a video of Diddy at the airport around 3 p.m. on Monday, where he was seen talking on his phone and pacing.

As of now, federal authorities have not arrested or questioned him.