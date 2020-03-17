Finding far away adventures while social distancing, through museums

INDIANAPOLIS ( WISH) – Closed schools, shuttered sites and canceled activities have some parents scrambling to keep their kids busy during a time of social distancing.

While more people and companies turn to virtual interactions, the world’s museums have too.

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis has already started holding Facebook lives with science educators. On social media, the museum lists everything your child will need so they can follow along, do the experiments at home and even chat with experts.

In the mornings, coaches from Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience will also be online getting kids active. The museum is using the hashtag #TCMATHOME so check that thread for updates.

Those with canceled spring break trips can now take a virtual trip back in time as Google has partnered with over 500 museums and galleries all over the world to bring the experience home.

The Circle City has a familiar museum on the list: The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields.

The Met museum in New York City has a portal just for kids.

It features a time machine where visitors pick a time period, a region in the world, and then choose from adventures like “Creatures” or “Magic and Mystery.”

Kids and parents can follow along with the hashtag #metkids to see what neighbors and others have found.