Fishers offering reimbursement for fencing, shrubs along Nickel Plate Trail

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) ⁠— Homeowners seeking to insulate themselves from Nickel Plate Trail activity could be reimbursed for fencing or landscaping costs.

The Fishers Board of Public Works voted Monday to approve a city grant program aimed at addressing privacy concerns along the track-to-trail project.

Each single-family home on property adjacent to the Nickel Plate Trail is eligible to apply for up to $2,000 in grant money for screening, privacy or buffering improvements.

Projects must be approved by city staff prior to installation. Improvements may include fencing, shrubs, trees and other barriers. Vacant properties do not qualify for grants.

The city allocated approximately $181,000 for the “Adjacent Resident Screening & Privacy Grant Program,” according to Department of Planning & Zoning director Tony Bagato.

He “personally would be excited” if he lived next to the planned trail, he told News 8, but acknowledged resident concerns about trail activity and loss of privacy.

“There were some concerns or comments about people being able to see in the backyards,” Bagato said. “So the city is doing this to accommodate those concerns. If a grant application is approved, (the resident) would do the work on the front end and the city would give them a reimbursement.”

Bill Millholland, a Fishers resident who lives adjacent to the 9.2-mile Nickel Plate Trail route, said he could “hear people on their bikes” from his backyard but felt no need to install a barrier.

“It’s not a privacy issue for me,” Millholland. “I think the trail is going to be great. I’m looking forward to the outdoor activities that it’s going to provide.”

The privacy grant program does not address “more pressing” concerns about city transparency surrounding the project, another resident noted.