Former worker at child care facility found guilty of molesting 9-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A 49-year-old Indianapolis man who worked for a child care facility has been found guilty of a count of child molesting, Marion County prosecutors said Thursday.

John Beeler, 49, had two other counts of child molesting dismissed in his case.

He faces a potential sentence from 20 to 40 years in prison, prosecutors said. His sentencing hearing is set for June 13 in Marion Superior Court, Criminal Division 6.

Police said the Indiana Department of Child Services forwarded the case to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for investigation. Police said the victim was 9 years old.

Beeler worked at Charity Child Care Ministry, 2697 W. 10th St. That’s on the west side between North Belmont and Tibbs avenues. State officials investigated the child care facility, which cooperated with the investigation of Beeler, and no punitive action was taken.