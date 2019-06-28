Foundation promotes its efforts on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A local nonprofit is making a big push to help the east side of the city.

The Ross Foundation has been around since 2014 and is focused on trying to make a difference in the community by working with families and connecting people with the right programs.

The foundation was started by Derris Ross after he noticed the lack of youth programs and community engagement that affected the city.

Ross said Friday, “We are hiring more people from this community to step up and be the leaders in that community. We don’t believe that it takes people outside the community to reduce the violence in the community. It’s going to take people who have been there for years who have ties to the people who are doing the foolishness in our communities.”

Some of their goals include community assistance to low-income families and to provide activities for young people to encourage positive behavior and academic excellence.