Franklin College fires president after he’s accused of sex crimes

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — Franklin College said Monday it has fired its president after learning he was recently arrested in Wisconsin on sex crimes.

The “deeply disturbing incident” has led the college to investigate Thomas J. Minar’s conduct while president, said a news release from Deidra Baumgardner, Franklin’s director of communications.

Minar was “taken into custody in Sturgeon Bay, WI, Door County for Use of a Computer to Facilitate a Sex Crime, Child Enticement, and Expose a Child to Harmful Materials/Narrations and was released from custody on bond, subject to no direct contact with minors unless supervised and not to use social media,” according to an email received by the university.

Colleen Mordin, the district attorney in Door County, said Minar was brought before a judge within 48 hours of his arrest Jan. 6 by the Sturgeon Bay Police Department. The district attorney said the anticipated charges include attempted child enticement and exposing a child to harmful materials. The police department had not by Monday filed a criminal complaint with the district attorney, but it was anticipated later this week.

Door County does not release arrest reports until a case is investigated and formal charges are filed, the district attorney said.

The Door County jail has released Minar, who is 56, on bond, which was set by a court Jan. 7.

The news release said, “The Franklin College Board of Trustees is stunned by this event. This is the first such incident the Board has been made aware of regarding Dr. Minar, and the Board is fully committed to cooperating fully with Wisconsin authorities and working to ensure the safety of our campus community.”

In June, Minar said he would end his term as the college’s president at the end of the 2019-2020 academic year. Minar became Franklin College’s 16th president on July 1, 2015.

In October, Franklin College chose an executive search firm to help them recruit the college’s 17th president.

Lori Schroeder, Franklin provost and dean, will serve as interim president. Franklin’s Board of Trustees Executive Committee later this week can appoint an acting president.

