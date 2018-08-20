Fundraiser created for Beech Grove coach, athletic director battling brain cancer for third time

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — Family and friends of the Beech Grove athletic director and boys basketball coach have started a fundraiser for him and his family. 

Matt English is battling brain cancer for the third time. 

“Matt exemplifies exactly what you want around your kids, as a role model,” said Mark Weller, the assistant athletic director for Beech Grove Schools. 

Weller was one of the people who created a GoFundMe page to help English and his family. 

The page was created earlier this month and has already raised more than $12,000. 

The current goal is at $40,000. 

“He embodies everything you want an educator to be,” said Weller. 

If you’d like to donate, click here. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: