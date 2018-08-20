Fundraiser created for Beech Grove coach, athletic director battling brain cancer for third time

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — Family and friends of the Beech Grove athletic director and boys basketball coach have started a fundraiser for him and his family.

Matt English is battling brain cancer for the third time.

“Matt exemplifies exactly what you want around your kids, as a role model,” said Mark Weller, the assistant athletic director for Beech Grove Schools.

Weller was one of the people who created a GoFundMe page to help English and his family.

The page was created earlier this month and has already raised more than $12,000.

The current goal is at $40,000.

“He embodies everything you want an educator to be,” said Weller.

If you’d like to donate, click here.