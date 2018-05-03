Greenwood HS golf coach arrested on charges of dealing meth, heroin

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Greenwood Community Schools plans to fire a coach arrested on multiple charges of dealing drugs.

Officers arrested 37-year-old Benjamin Beatty on Tuesday in Columbus. Beatty was the boy’s golf coach for the high school and middle school. School leaders said he did not work in the school in any other capacity.

He’s facing charges of possessing and dealing methamphetamine and heroin.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said police do not believe students were involved in any of Beatty’s alleged drug crimes.

“We’re going to do everything in our power to make sure they weren’t in any danger, look into it if they were put in danger and then ensure that they’re not going to be in danger from here on out,” Wheeles said.

Wheeles said ISP worked with the Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Taskforce on the bust.

Police said they pulled over a car Tuesday on State Road 46 on the west side of Columbus. Detectives said they found 33-year-old Jared Elser, along with heroin and a syringe.

Officers said they then stopped another car in the same area and found Beatty and more drugs.

ISP believes Beatty and Elsner were together before the separate traffic stops.

“It’s disturbing that someone that’s in that position and has access to our kids is doing that,” Wheeles said.

Investigators took both men to the Bartholomew County Jail.

Police said they served search warrants at Beatty’s home and at a Motel 6 room in his name and found counterfeit money.

“We believe he was using the hotel room as part of his criminal activity,” Wheeles said.

The school district declined our request for an interview.

Police said Beatty was not cooperative with police.

Officers said search warrants led them to more drugs and packaging material.

After learning of the arrest, Greenwood Community School Corporation released the following statement: