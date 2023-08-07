Greenwood Park Mall to add new shops, dining options this fall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Greenwood Park Mall is gearing up to offer an assortment of new retail and dining experiences for shoppers to indulge in. Among the much-anticipated additions is Popeyes, the renowned chicken chain celebrated for its New Orleans-style cuisine. Set to open in the fall, this food court addition promises to become a favorite dining spot for mall-goers, as announced by Simon.

Mall visitors can also look forward to exploring Garage, an innovative shopping concept designed to cater to the Greenwood community’s fashion needs. The store will offer a selection of on-trend clothing and accessories, presenting shoppers with an opportunity to elevate their style. Garage will occupy a prime spot, conveniently nestled between Auntie Anne’s and Starbucks.

Adding to the shopportunities, Lovisa will join the lineup, specializing in chic jewelry and accessories offered at an accessible price point. With a wide range of earrings, necklaces, rings, wristwear, and more, Lovisa is sure to become a go-to destination for accessories. The store’s strategic location between Bath & Body Works and Spencer’s ensures that it will catch the eye of passersby and attract jewelry enthusiasts. Lovisa is set to open its doors in the fall, further enhancing the mall’s appeal.

Earlier this year, Greenwood Park Mall already welcomed several exciting new stores, including Earthbound Trading Co., Perfumania, Bubblelicious, and Rocket Fizz, further diversifying the shopping experience for visitors. But the excitement doesn’t stop there.

The mall management has planned various upgrades to elevate the overall ambiance and customer experience. Upcoming improvements include enhanced lighting and fresh paint throughout the mall, adding a touch of modernity and sophistication to the space. Moreover, mall-goers can look forward to an enhanced casual dining experience, making their visits even more enjoyable.

With these developments on the horizon, Greenwood Park Mall is undoubtedly trying to improve its image following the shooting there in July 2022. As the fall season approaches, visitors can eagerly anticipate the unveiling of these new attractions and revel in the dynamic and enriched experience the mall has to offer.