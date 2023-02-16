Local

New retail stores coming to Greenwood Park Mall

A sign for Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood, Indiana, on July 17, 2022. (WISH Photo from video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Simon Property Group announced on Thursday a slew of new retail offerings and renovations coming to Greenwood Park Mall soon.

The new options coming to the mall this spring include the following:

Rally House : A sports specialty store that includes apparel, gifts, and other merchandise from NFL, NBA, NCAA, MLB, MLS, and NHL teams. This store will be located near Macy’s.

: A sports specialty store that includes apparel, gifts, and other merchandise from NFL, NBA, NCAA, MLB, MLS, and NHL teams. This store will be located near Macy’s. Perfumania : America’s largest discount fragrance store that specializes in designer fragrances and gifts for men, women, and children. This store will be located between Claire’s and Zumiez.

: America’s largest discount fragrance store that specializes in designer fragrances and gifts for men, women, and children. This store will be located between Claire’s and Zumiez. Daily Thread : An affordable everyday fashion store geared toward women. This store will be located between HomeSpa and Macy’s.

: An affordable everyday fashion store geared toward women. This store will be located between HomeSpa and Macy’s. Earthbound Trading Company : A free-spirit inspired store that offers a selection of men’s and women’s clothing, trippy accessories, home décor, and other merchandise. This store will be located between Zoey n Pearl’s and Rogers and Hollands Jewelers.

: A free-spirit inspired store that offers a selection of men’s and women’s clothing, trippy accessories, home décor, and other merchandise. This store will be located between Zoey n Pearl’s and Rogers and Hollands Jewelers. Bubblelicious Milk & Tea: A restaurant serving a wide array of authentic boba tea. This restaurant will be located in the food court.

The mall is also slated to receive new upgrades, including improved lighting and fresh paint in the common area.