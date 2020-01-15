Griffith transport company announces joint venture with Seattle firm

GRIFFITH, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Griffith-based hauling company Bulkmatic and Bulk FR8 LLC, a logistics firm from Seattle, have announced a joint venture to provide nationwide truckload capacity solutions for dry bulk shippers.

The partners say the new company, Dry Bulk FR8, brings together a large transporter of raw material with a company that specializes in logistics and freight management.

Since the 1960s, Bulkmatic has transported bulk shipments of raw material for agricultural, chemical, food and plastics industries throughout North America.

“We’ve provided dry bulk trucking and rail transload services for more than 50 years. We are happy to announce that we can now offer brokerage services by working with one of the best liquid bulk brokerages in the business and become a one-stop transportation solution for our customers,” said Chris Kravas, president of Bulkmatic.

Kravas says the joint venture will improve a shipper’s ability to handle dry bulk supply chain challenges.

Dry Bulk FR8 is headquartered at Bulkmatic’s corporate office in Griffith. The company says Bulk FR8’s employees have relocated from Seattle to Indiana.