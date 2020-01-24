News

Ground beef recalled by Chicago company may contain plastic

by: Staff Reports
(WISH) — A Chicago meat-packing company is recalling raw ground beef that may be contaminated with clean, thin pliable plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Friday.

The 1-pound vacuum-packed packages with “pre 95% lean/5% fat ground beef” came from Chicago-based Amity Packing Co. Inc. About 2,020 pounds with lot code “0060,” case code “11402” and USE/FREEZE BY date of “01/31/2020” on the product label is being recalled. The meat was produced Jan. 6. The Department of Agriculture said the products being recall have establishment number “EST. 6916” printed on the right, front side of the package.

The meat was shipped to retail locations in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered after Pre Brands LLC received two consumer reported finding the plastic in raw ground beef.

No one has reported adverse reactions after eating the products. 

