Gutty’s Comedy Club hosts fundraiser in effort to continue bringing laughs to community tomorrow

It’s a one-of-a kind concept. A comedy club that’s fit for an entire family.

That’s what Gutty’s Comedy Club has been bringing to us for the last couple years, but like many entertainment venues, they were hit extremely hard by the pandemic.

Now they’re fighting to keep the doors and the laughs open to this community.

Dennis Tooley of Gutty’s Comedy Club joined us Wednesday on “All Indiana” to share the inspiration behind this clean comedy club, what their biggest challenge is right now and more.

The “For Laughs Sake” fundraiser is happening on Thursday, May 18. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit indiana.guttyscomedyclub.com.