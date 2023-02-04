Indiana News

Hammond man faced with charges after police shooting in Munster

MUNSTER, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police say several charges have been filed for a Hammond man who rammed a stolen jeep into Munster police cars, leading them to fire their weapon.

Roy Viverette, 30, is faced with charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious felon, criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement, auto theft, and theft, according to state police Saturday.

Just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Munster police located a stolen black 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee at a gas station at 323 Ridge Road. Police say when officers drove into the gas station parking lot, Viverette got into the stolen Jeep and started ramming the patrol cars with it.

An officer fired his gun at Viverette, striking the Jeep’s windshield. Viverette got out of the vehicle and ran west from the gas station leading police on a foot chase.

While in pursuit, an officer deployed a taser to stop Viverette.

Viverette was then taken into custody, checked out at a hospital, and transported to the Lake County Jail.

No officers were hurt during this incident.

The incident is being reviewed by Indiana State Police investigators at the request of the Munster Police Department.

Munster police confirmed to News 8 that per departmental policy, the officer involved in the incident was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.