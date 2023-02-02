Indiana News

Hammond man arrested after police shooting in Munster

MUNSTER, Ind. (WISH) — A Hammond man was taken into custody Wednesday night after a violent encounter with a Munster police officer led the officer to fire his weapon, state police said.

Officers from the Munster Police Department found a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee at a gas station at 323 Ridge Road just before 8 p.m., Indiana State Police said in a statement Thursday.

When officers drove into the gas station parking lot, the suspect, identified by police as 30-year-old Roy Viverette, got into the stolen Jeep and started ramming the patrol cars with it.

A Munster police officer fired his weapon at Viverette, striking the windshield of the Jeep.

State police say Viverette got out of the Jeep and ran west, away from the gas station.

Officers ran after Viverette and one of them used a Taser to stop him.

Viverette was then taken into custody, checked out at a hospital, and transported to the Lake County Jail.

Viverette has an active full extradition warrant out of Cook County, Ill., for numerous crimes, police say.

The incident is being reviewed by Indiana State Police investigators at the request of the Munster Police Department.

State police did not share the officer’s name or say if they were placed on administrative leave.

No officers were hurt in the encounter with Viverette.

News 8 has reached out to the Munster Police Department for more information.