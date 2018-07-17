Health officials warn of possible hepatitis A exposure at Wayne Co. convenience store

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Health officials are warning the public after the possibility of exposure to hepatitis A at a convenience store located in Wayne County.

A release was sent Tuesday to warn those who have eaten food prepared at Casey’s General Store located at 704 East Main Street in Centerville that they may have been exposed to the disease after an employee at the store tested positive for hepatitis A.

The release goes on to state that if anyone has eaten there between July 5 and July 12, they are recommended to get a vaccination by July 26.

Hepatitis A is usually spread person-to-person through fecal-oral routes or by consuming contaminated food or water.

