Riley Children’s Health presents new documentary to address youth mental health

A movie poster for "Racing to Respond," a documentary produced by Riley Children's Health. The film follows two Hoosier families and the medical professionals who assist the families during youth mental health crises the families face. (Provided Photo/Riley Children's Health)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Riley Children’s Health wants to help kids talk about their feelings and their mental well-being, and are doing so through the power of film.

According to the Adolescent Health Fact Sheet released by the state government in 2020, 28% of Indiana youth between the ages of 12 – 17 have struggled with mental, emotional, or behavioral problems.

That’s a lot of kids, and the healthcare system wants to change that.

Riley is showing a documentary called “Racing to Respond” at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday to help folks of all ages better understand children’s mental health.

The movie follows two families, the Eugenios and the Scotts, and the experts who worked to help the families through youth mental health crises.

Drs. Michele Thorne and Leslie Hulvershorn, along with Indiana Sen. Michael Crider, will be at the showing to talk about how people can all work together to make things better.

The movie starts at 6 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. There will be a preshowing party at 5 p.m., and a panel to ask questions after the film at 7 p.m.

