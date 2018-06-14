Heavy rains wash out Bartholomew County road

WALESBORO, Ind. (WISH) – Heavy rains Wednesday night washed out a Bartholomew County road and caused water to flood others, Sheriff Matt Myers said.

Myers said the road was washed away in the 700 block of West 550 South, which is about a mile southwest of Walesboro in rural Columbus. The washout is between county roads 100 West and 150 West.

The sheriff also said State Road 58 north of County Road 650 South — about 7 miles southwest of Columbus — is covered by stormwater. Many other county roads also were covered by standing water and urged caution to motorists.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning through 11 p.m. for central Bartholomew County as well as southwestern Decatur County.