Hopebridge announces major hiring effort

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers says it plans to hire 4,000 employees nationally as the company prepares to open 40 new centers. The autism service provider currently operates about 100 centers.

The company says its expansion plans are due in part to its acquisition of Autism in Motion Clinics. This new partnership enables the two brands to enhance the lives of even more individuals with autism through their combined efforts.

The center says prevalence of autism spectrum disorder continues to grow, with one in 44 kids being diagnosed, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As a result, the demand for therapists and other specialists far outpaces the supply.

“It’s imperative that access to quality services expands alongside it,” said Hopebridge Chief Executive Officer Dennis May. “In order to give these children the best possible care during their key developmental years, Hopebridge is bringing passionate, qualified behavioral health clinicians even closer to home for many of these families who require more support.”

Hopebridge says hiring will continue in AIM’s service areas, including Alabama, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Tennessee. Hopebridge says there will also be growth in its existing locations in Indiana, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina and Ohio.

The company says it plans to add at least 400 Board Certified Behavioral Analysts, 3,500 registered behavior technicians, and up to 100 clinical psychologists, occupational therapists, speech-language pathologists and other industry professionals.