Hot & humid with storm chances this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Steamy conditions with a chance for some much needed rain before we close out the weekend.

Today:

Sunshine will be plentiful to start the day. With the heating of the afternoon, a few clouds, followed by a spotty storm will be possible from mid afternoon on. Unfortunately, coverage will be pretty limited, so most areas will remain dry.

Hot and humid conditions are on tap, with highs hitting the lower 90s again this afternoon.

Tonight:

Again, a few spotty storms will be possible from time to time through late evening.

Otherwise we’re left with partly cloudy conditions and muggy temperatures. Lows only fall to the lower 70s.

Sunday:

A couple of showers will be possible for the morning hours. Better chance for showers and storms comes in the afternoon. Although coverage will be a little better than today, still not a guarantee that your backyard gets a much needed drink. However, any storm that develops has the potential for some heavy downpours.

Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler due to the increase in clouds. Highs hit the middle 80s.

8 day forecast:

Best chance for rain across the area comes Monday as an upper level system moves through. There is a marginal risk for severe storms Monday afternoon. Cold front will move through Tuesday bringing another shot of showers and storms. Drier air settles in Wednesday through Friday.