How to make Annessa’s Hearty Tomato Soup with Cheesy Lasagna Topping

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — During dreary January days, this soup is basically a hug in a bowl.

INGREDIENTS

For the soup:

2 large onions, diced

2 pounds chicken sausage (Annessa likes the kind with spinach & mozzarella), sliced into half moons

1 1/2 cups baby Bella mushrooms, chopped

3-4 cloves garlic

1/2 tablespoon dried oregano

1/2 cup tomato paste

3 (14-ounce) cans petite diced tomatoes (like the kind labeled basil, garlic & oregano, or fire-roasted)

4 cups unsalted chicken stock

1 teaspoon kosher salt

For the cheesy topping:

1 cup low-fat ricotta cheese

1/2 cup finely chopped Italian parsley

1/2 teaspoon grated garlic

1/2 cup grated or shaved Parmesan cheese

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

METHOD