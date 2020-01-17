Top Video

How to make Annessa’s Hearty Tomato Soup with Cheesy Lasagna Topping

How to make Annessa’s Hearty Tomato Soup with Lasagna Topping

by: Annessa Chumbley
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — During dreary January days, this soup is basically a hug in a bowl.

Here’s how to make Annessa’s Hearty Tomato Soup with Cheesy Lasagna Topping.

INGREDIENTS

For the soup:

  • 2 large onions, diced
  • 2 pounds chicken sausage (Annessa likes the kind with spinach & mozzarella), sliced into half moons
  • 1 1/2 cups baby Bella mushrooms, chopped
  • 3-4 cloves garlic
  • 1/2 tablespoon dried oregano
  • 1/2 cup tomato paste
  • 3 (14-ounce) cans petite diced tomatoes (like the kind labeled basil, garlic & oregano, or fire-roasted)
  • 4 cups unsalted chicken stock
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt

For the cheesy topping:

  • 1 cup low-fat ricotta cheese
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped Italian parsley
  • 1/2 teaspoon grated garlic
  • 1/2 cup grated or shaved Parmesan cheese
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

METHOD

  1. In a large pot sprayed with nonstick cooking spray, add chicken sausage, diced onions and mushrooms. Saute on medium for 5-10 minutes.
  2. Add grated garlic, stirring for 1 minute. Add oregano, tomato paste, diced tomatoes, chicken stock, and kosher salt.
  3. Simmer for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Keep on low until ready to eat, and stir every once in a while.
  4. In a small bowl, mix the topping ingredients. The mixture will turn a pretty green. You can use less parsley if you’d like.
  5. When serving, scoop soup into bowls and add a dollop of ricotta-herb mixture. Add in more herbs if desired!

