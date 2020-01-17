INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — During dreary January days, this soup is basically a hug in a bowl.
Here’s how to make Annessa’s Hearty Tomato Soup with Cheesy Lasagna Topping.
INGREDIENTS
For the soup:
- 2 large onions, diced
- 2 pounds chicken sausage (Annessa likes the kind with spinach & mozzarella), sliced into half moons
- 1 1/2 cups baby Bella mushrooms, chopped
- 3-4 cloves garlic
- 1/2 tablespoon dried oregano
- 1/2 cup tomato paste
- 3 (14-ounce) cans petite diced tomatoes (like the kind labeled basil, garlic & oregano, or fire-roasted)
- 4 cups unsalted chicken stock
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
For the cheesy topping:
- 1 cup low-fat ricotta cheese
- 1/2 cup finely chopped Italian parsley
- 1/2 teaspoon grated garlic
- 1/2 cup grated or shaved Parmesan cheese
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
METHOD
- In a large pot sprayed with nonstick cooking spray, add chicken sausage, diced onions and mushrooms. Saute on medium for 5-10 minutes.
- Add grated garlic, stirring for 1 minute. Add oregano, tomato paste, diced tomatoes, chicken stock, and kosher salt.
- Simmer for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Keep on low until ready to eat, and stir every once in a while.
- In a small bowl, mix the topping ingredients. The mixture will turn a pretty green. You can use less parsley if you’d like.
- When serving, scoop soup into bowls and add a dollop of ricotta-herb mixture. Add in more herbs if desired!