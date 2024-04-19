Mom’s experience at family fun center highlights Indiana’s breastfeeding laws

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — A family day for Rushville resident Audrey Webb ended when she was kicked out of the Greatimes Family Fun Park for breastfeeding her 9-month old.

Indiana’s breastfeeding law is fairly clear in saying that “a mother has the right to breastfeed her child anywhere she is legally allowed to be.”

Greatimes is in Beech Grove, a city of about 14,500 residents in south and southeastern Marion County. Webb, a mom of five, says a young employee of the family fun center told her to stop breastfeeding, and a man in uniform later escorted her out.

“I was being told I’m not allowed to breastfeed my child here,” she said.

A spokesperson for the family fun center told WISH-TV that “Greattimes does not have a policy against breast feeding and the employee should have asked for direction from the management team before approaching the guest.”

The spokesperson also says the security at the park escorted the woman out because she cursed at the employee, which Webb denies doing.

“I was angry and upset and absolutely mortified cause I couldn’t even believe it went like this,” Webb said.

The breastfeeding mom said she was initially hesitant to tell her story publicly but did so because she wanted other moms to be able to breastfeed without judgement.

“I didn’t think this happened as much anymore because I always have these positive experiences.”

She says she didn’t experience any restrictions on public breastfeeding with her other four kids.

Rushville is a city of about 6,100 residents that about an hour’s drive southeast of Indianapolis.