News 8 gets 600+ complaints about unemployment benefits; some eye legal action

INDIANPOLIS (WISH) — News 8 has collected over 600 emails from viewers describing their unemployment issues since Friday.
A majority of the viewers explained they are being forced to repay pandemic unemployment benefits in the tens of thousands of dollars. But now, many also are writing that they have or are considering retaining a lawyer.
“If it comes to hiring an attorney, I will,” Kecia Thompson said Tuesday.
Thompson says her issues started a couple of months ago when she tried to upload her documents proving her eligibility for unemployment, but she says the link wasn’t working. That’s when she received a notification stating that she owes $10,327 to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
- Tell us about your unemployment issues
- Surrounding states waiving unemployment repayments, but not Indiana
“I was just done at that point,” Thompson said. “I walked in the office and they told me what to do and I did that, and I’ve been waiting on a court date.”
But, that was over two weeks ago. Thompson says she still doesn’t have a date and, in the meantime, there’s no money coming in.
“It’s very stressful. I’ve got three kids that are out of school. So, I’m having to be a teacher, a mom and a caregiver all at the same time and to add that type of stress on somebody, I don’t understand it.”
While she considers hiring an attorney, she says she’s been applying for 10 jobs a day but has had trouble finding anything available. Still, the mom of three says, she has no intention of paying that money and she’s not going down without a fight.
“I mean, we’re going to fight to the end.”
- News 8 receives 450 complaints about Indiana’s unemployment system in 2 days
- Workforce Development could resume pandemic unemployment benefits by Friday
- Mom’s unemployment Facebook group helping thousands get paid
- Government contractor among Hoosiers told to repay pandemic unemployment benefits
- How the Department of Workforce Development stonewalls Hoosiers
- Hoosiers wait for judge’s decision on federal unemployment benefits
- Self-employed recipients of pandemic aid get requests to pay back money
- Hoosiers in limbo amid court battle over federal unemployment benefits
- Workers to appeals court: let federal unemployment payments resume
- Indiana asks appeals court to block expanded federal unemployment ruling
- DWD: Stay tuned for federal unemployment benefits put in question by judge
- Indiana DWD, Holcomb yet to reveal extent of unemployment fraud, unpaid claims
- Indiana fares better than most states with unemployment fraud
- Jobless benefits delayed 15 weeks and counting for Army reservist from Indianapolis
- Indiana Workforce Development says 23% of jobless claims are fraudulent