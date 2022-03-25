I-Team 8

Retired FBI agent on Kegan Kline transcript: ‘This interview looked to me a little bit like a Hail Mary’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — I-Team 8 continues to dig into the shocking discovery obtained by I-Team 8 surrounding the Delphi murders.

It’s a story we first reported Thursday on WISHTV.com and it involves new evidence police might have in the deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German.

On Friday, I-Team 8 discussed a 194 page interview transcript with a retired FBI agent.

The transcript goes word by word through an interview with Kegan Kline, an Indiana State police detective and a sheriff’s deputy.

Kline is the man in jail accused of creating a fake social media account to get sexual pictures and videos of underage girls.

That’s the same account state police are investigating in Abby and Libby’s murders.

As News 8 first told you Thursday, the interview includes Kline admitting he communicated with Libby.

Kline and state police also talked about a polygraph test that Kline says he failed.

Retired FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Tabman said he isn’t sure this interview will do much for the investigation.

“It is good to know when someone is lying but in this case, it didn’t seem to have any impact on the suspect and honestly, I don’t know where you go from here in terms of an interview, in that you’ve already kind of shown your hand unless you really do develop some new evidence,” said Tabman.

I-Team 8 asked Tabman, “You saw the transcript, when you read the transcript did you think that they were interviewing a suspect or did you think that they were just fishing?”

“Little of both. This guy clearly is a suspect. No matter what. The fact that he was communicating with this victim under illegal and indecent reasons, then this person’s dead, certainly makes him a suspect. This interview looked to me a little bit like a Hail Mary. Let’s just go out there and see if we can’t pressure him into it and keep pointing out that we know when he’s lying,” Tabman said.

Tabman said it’s important to note, he doesn’t know every detail the Delphi investigative team knows.

Tabman said he is sharing observation based on his time and experience in the FBI.

The interview also gives the first public indication that police believe two people used the Anthony Shots account.

Tabman said the interview is clear police are looking for someone else who used the account. He said now that the transcript is out, that other person likely knows and investigators need a new plan of action.

Kline has not been charged in Abby and Libby’s murders. In fact, no one has been arrested in the case.