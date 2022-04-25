I-Team 8

Violent weekend leaves at least 8 dead in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A violent weekend has raised questions about whether the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is moving in the right direction, and if its tactics are working.

“This weekend could not in any way shape or form be categorized as anything other than tragic” said Mayor Joe Hogsett following a youth jobs announcement Monday morning.

At 6 :15 a.m. Monday, a man was shot and killed on the near east side on Gray Avenue just north of Washington Street. The man was pronounced dead minutes after I-Team 8 talked to the mayor.

“I think because this gun violence epidemic didn’t occur overnight, we are not going to win this war overnight,” Hogsett said.

Going into this weekend, the city’s homicide numbers were down from 2021. The city has invested millions in crime and gun violence reduction programs. This year, the Office of Public Health and Safety have $13 million in grants aimed toward the root issues of crime. The office of Public Health and Safety has hired more than 50 life coaches, violence interrupters and outreach workers to work in the more troubled neighborhoods. The director of the Office of Public Safety, Lauren Rodriquez, says they are in the process of hiring more people.

“Not only have I seen improvements in the overall crime numbers but also improvements of the trust that is needed in our community. I don’t think we can ever expect to get to zero,” Rodriguez said.

The city is using millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan on technology upgrades for IMPD. The department is in the process of installing facial recognition software, and adding license plate readers and gunshot detection devices around the city. Chief of Police Randal Taylor says technology has limitations.

“The technology should help but again that is after the incidents occurred. I would much rather be proactive than reactive if you can” Taylor said.

According to IMPD, non fatal shootings are down year-to-date over the last year. The years prior have seen a steady increase. The mayor and the Office of Public Health and Safety say their crime reduction tactics are working, but need some tweaks.